Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Friday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to October 6, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent three days (October 7-9) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

Nottingham continues to have the highest rate in England, with 2,532 new cases recorded in the seven days to October 6 – the equivalent of 760.6 cases per 100,000 people.

This is a huge jump from 158.3 per 100,000 in the seven days to September 29.

Knowsley has the second highest rate, which has leapt from 391.1 to 657.6, with 992 new cases.

Liverpool is in third place, where the rate has also increased sharply, from 419.0 to 599.9 with 2,988 new cases.

Other areas recording big jumps in their seven-day rates include Manchester (up from 421.6 to 524.7, with 2,901 new cases); Newcastle upon Tyne (up from 355.7 to 516.1, with 1,563 new cases); Exeter (up from 79.9 to 438.3, with 576 new cases); and Sheffield (up from 171.2 to 426.8, with 2,496 new cases).

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on Friday October 9 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 6; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 6; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 29; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 29.