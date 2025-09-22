Council leader accused of embezzlement steps down for ‘personal reasons’

A council leader accused of embezzlement has stepped down from his position and quit the SNP for “personal reasons”.

On Monday, Perth and Kinross Council announced Grant Laing would be leaving his post.

Police Scotland said Mr Laing, 63, had been charged with embezzlement over an eight-year period.

He was first elected in 2012, representing the Strathspey region, and became council leader in 2022.

The SNP, who branded the charges a “huge shock”, confirmed he was no longer a member of the party, and he will now be sitting as an independent councillor.

A statement from Perth and Kinross council reads: “Councillor Grant Laing has notified us of his resignation as council leader for personal reasons.

“He will continue to sit as an independent councillor. A new council leader will be confirmed, and any related changes to committee appointments will take place at the next meeting of full council on October 29 2025.

In the meantime, Councillor Eric Drysdale is acting leader of the council.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 63-year-old man has been charged with embezzlement which occurred over a period of years between 2017 and 2025 in the Perth area.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A spokesperson for the SNP said: “This has come as a huge shock to the party. As there are live criminal proceedings, we can’t comment any further at this time.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “It would be inappropriate to comment on live proceedings.”

Mr Laing was approached for comment.