Driver flees UK after guilty verdict over crash that killed veterinary nurse

The scene of the crash

A driver who killed a veterinary nurse in a head-on crash has fled the UK and gone on the run with his family after being found guilty.

Vytautas Kiminius, 35, was at the wheel of a Range Rover Sport when he took a “racing line” through a corner and ploughed into the Ford Fiesta being driven by 46-year-old Rachel Radwell.

She died of her injuries following the crash on the B1095 near Peterborough in the early hours of November 12 2018.

Kiminius admitted on the first day of his trial in February to driving while uninsured and was found guilty of causing Miss Radwell’s death by dangerous driving.

Vytautas Kiminius has fled the UK after being found guilty of causing Rachel Radwell’s death by dangerous driving (Cambridgeshire Police/PA)

It is believed he fled the country soon afterwards while on bail, Cambridgeshire Police said, and this can now be reported after the judge lifted a reporting restriction.

Kiminius was sentenced in his absence at Peterborough Crown Court in May to four years and six months in prison.

Sergeant Mark Dollard said: “It is believed Vytautas Kiminius left the country soon after his conviction.

“He was bailed to reappear for sentencing with conditions including a surety, surrender of travel documents and electronic tagging.

“Police were made aware of breaches to his tagging and identified at an early stage he and his family fled the family home and are believed to have left the country.

“Kiminius then subsequently failed to attend his sentencing hearing.

“Efforts are ongoing to locate him and a European Arrest Warrant has been issued.

Rachel Radwell, 46, was killed in a head-on crash when Vytautas Kiminius took a ‘racing line’ through a corner (Cambridgeshire Police/PA)

“The fact he left the country before he could be sentenced has been incredibly upsetting for Rachel Radwell’s family.

“We are still engaging with the family through specially trained officers and they have asked for their privacy to be respected.

“It is extremely frustrating Kiminius has absconded and I urge anyone who has information concerning his whereabouts to contact Cambridgeshire Constabulary, quoting Op Berkeley.”

David Matthew, prosecuting, told the earlier sentencing hearing that Kiminius took a “racing line” though a corner and struck Miss Radwell’s vehicle head-on.

He added that the defendant was driving “rapidly” and “to maintain that sort of speed he cut across the road assuming there was no oncoming traffic”.

Vytautas Kiminius was driving a Range Rover Sport when he took a ‘racing line’ through a corner and hit Rachel Radwell’s Fiesta head-on (Cambridgeshire Police/PA)

Claire Davies, mitigating, said the prosecution accepted it was “not a case of greatly excessive speed, racing or competitive driving”.

She said Kiminius, of Sudbury Court, Peterborough, has two young children.

Judge Sean Enright, sentencing, said Miss Radwell was a “much-loved daughter and aunt” whose funeral was attended by more than 200 people.

“I know she is sorely missed,” he said.