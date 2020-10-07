Exhibition of Banksy works to go on show in gallery and online

Gallery assistants look at a limited edition print of Trolleys (Colour) (2007) by Banksy, a part of the Catch Me If You Can exhibition

An exhibition of Banksy works is to go on display both online and at a gallery in London.

Catch Me If You Can, featuring pieces by the elusive artist, is to go on display at the House of Fine Art (HOFA) Gallery from Thursday.

It will also be available for free online to allow people to access the exhibition, which is a partnership between HOFA Gallery and digital art investment platform Artcels, remotely.

Pieces included in the exhibition include Banksy’s Monkey Queen, created in 2003, and a signed and dated screenprint of a pink Jack and Jill painting.

Banksy’s piece Stop and Search, created in 2007, shows Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz and her dog Toto with a police officer checking her wicker basket.

Gallery assistant Sophia Shim holds a limited edition print of Monkey Queen (2003) by Banksy (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Elio D’Anna, founder of Artcels and co-founder of HOFA Gallery, said: “When we set out to create Artcels, we wanted to make blue-chip contemporary art more accessible to a wider audience of young, tech-savvy people eager to experience art across boundaries.

“Banksy epitomises this ideal and his career is built around the vision of liberating art for the people.

“So, we are very honoured to be hosting this exhibition and hope people from around the world will tune in to experience Banksy as never before.”