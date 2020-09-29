Films to be shown outside in locations which inspired them in new festival

Images from the films Trainspotting and The Illusionist have been projected onto a derelict building in the city where they are set in a test screening for a new festival.

The Cinescapes festival will see films projected in locations around Scotland against the backdrop of the cities, towns and landscapes that inspired them.

The films will be free to watch by people in the local area in socially-distanced outdoor screenings and will also be shared online with people around the world.

Other suggestions for Cinescapes screenings have included The Wicker Man in Dumfries, Restless Natives in Edinburgh, Beats in West Lothian and The 39 Steps against a backdrop of the Forth Rail Bridge.

The festival will see films shown in the locations that inspired them (Jane Barlow/PA)

Amanda Rogers, founder of Cinetopia, the company behind Cinescapes, said: “We’ve been asking people which films they want to see in which locations and we’ve had a great response.

“Trainspotting and The Illusionist are both films people would love to see on location and we hope these events will also be shared by cinema lovers around the world.

“The idea is to curate hyper-local events which also have a global reach.”

Images of Trainspotting and The Illusionist were projected onto a derelict site by Double Take Projections on Monday evening.

Other films being considered are From Scotland With Love, which uses archive footage and may be screened in Fife, and Filipe Busto’s Sierra’s documentary Nae Pasaran, about workers in East Kilbride who refused to work on parts for the Chilean air force.

Scottish classics such as Gregory’s Girl, Whisky Galore and Local Hero may also be shown.

It is hoped the first outdoor screening will take place in November at a location soon to be announced and that Trainspotting will be screened in Leith early next year to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the film’s release.

The films would be available on a streaming platform while festival organisers also hope to share footage of the live event with people worldwide.

The programme was inspired by the Berlin Windowflicks project, which united communities in lockdown by projecting popular films onto tower blocks in crowded urban areas.

Steven McConnachie, who runs Leith-based Double Take Projections with his twin David, said the first test screening, which used a powerful laser projector, looked spectacular.

He said: “I think it is going to have a great impact. This will be the first time we have projected feature films onto buildings and we are very excited about it.

“The most exciting thing will be seeing these films in the places where they are set in a way that will bring communities together and be accessible to all.”

Cinescapes is supported by the Crowdfunder Creative Scotland programme, which offered matching funding for the initial fundraising drive.

Edinburgh Cinema Club, which is collaborating on the project will be running online forums where fans will be able to discuss the films after each screening.