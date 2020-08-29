Three arrested in Brighton following day of nationwide environment protests

Three women have been arrested in Brighton following a day of environmental protests across the UK, organised by campaign group Extinction Rebellion.

Specialist officers were called to escort down protesters that had scaled the West Beach cafe on the seafront.

The incident was part of a wider demonstration, described by the group as an “epic voyage of rebellion”, in which a large red and white “Lightship” named after climate activist Greta Thunberg was manoeuvred along the promenade.

Activists from Extinction Rebellion in Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Brighton and Hove police tweeted about the incident, saying the women had been arrested “on suspicion of aggravated trespassing”.

The arrests come as the group gears up for a new national “uprising” next week from September 1.

Various other regional stunts were staged on Saturday, including a cycle ride in Leeds to highlight the effects of noise pollution and a faux funeral procession in Lewes.

Dozens attended the sombre march, named Procession for the Planet, dressed in black mourning attire to mark “the death and destruction wrought by humans on our natural world”.

Most of the group’s Saturday activities targeted UK airports over proposed expansion plans.

The so-called Red Rebels gathered dressed in high-vis jackets and wielding marshalling bats at Bristol International airport, and dozens of cyclists rode across West Yorkshire to oppose the expansion of Leeds Bradford Airport.

The Red Rebels from Extinction Rebellion (Ben Birchall/PA)

A “Mad Hatters Tea Party” was staged at Gatwick airport by the group’s Dorking faction, and attendees were encouraged to dress up and bring a picnic.

Extinction Rebellion says the UK must avoid the aviation industry’s return to “business as usual”, which it says is one of the biggest contributors to the climate crisis.

The group says that further details about protests taking place next week will be released in due course.

Last year, over 1,700 arrests were made within Extinction Rebellion’s 10-day “Autumn Uprising”, which saw major disruption across the UK and large parts of central London blocked off.