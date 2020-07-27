Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Monday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 24, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent three days (July 25-27) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

In Blackburn with Darwen, the rate has fallen from 83.9 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to July 17 to 75.2 in the seven days to July 24, with 112 new cases recorded.

Second on the list is Leicester, where the rate continues to fall and is now down from 82.5 to 61.9, with 220 new cases recorded.

In third place is Oldham, where the rate has jumped from 11.0 to 48.4, with 114 new cases recorded.

Other areas reporting notable week-on-week jumps include:

– Trafford (up from 9.3 to 31.7, with 75 new cases)

– Hyndburn (up from 26.0 to 39.6, with 32 new cases)

– Sandwell (up from 21.7 to 27.2, with 89 new cases)

The list is based on Public Health England figures updated on July 27 on the Government’s coronavirus online dashboard.

Here is the list in full, showing the rate of new cases in the seven days to July 24, followed by the equivalent figure for the previous seven days to July 17.

Blackburn with Darwen 75.2 83.9

Leicester 61.9 82.5

Oldham 48.4 11.0

Bradford 44.5 42.4

Hyndburn 39.6 26.0

Pendle 38.3 33.9

Rochdale 37.3 45.0

Oadby and Wigston 35.1 73.6

Trafford 31.7 9.3

Sandwell 27.2 21.7

Melton 25.4 5.9

Calderdale 23.3 23.3

Eden 22.7 34.0

Kirklees 21.4 28.0

Oxford 20.1 6.5

Northampton 19.1 28.4

Manchester 19.0 13.3

Peterborough 18.4 24.4

Luton 18.2 35.5

Salford 18.1 9.0

Ashford 17.8 19.3

Bedford 17.5 16.3

Sheffield 17.2 11.8

Burnley 16.9 11.3

Bolton 16.8 13.0

Tameside 16.0 5.3

Gravesham 16.0 16.9

Preston 15.5 8.5

Dartford 15.5 13.7

Swindon 15.3 7.7

Hackney and City of London 15.3 14.9

Crawley 14.2 2.7

Wakefield 13.9 20.6

Stockport 13.7 6.2

West Lancashire 13.2 3.5

High Peak 13.0 4.3

Wolverhampton 13.0 5.0

Birmingham 12.9 12.8

Corby 12.7 14.1

Rotherham 12.5 26.1

Carlisle 12.0 24.0

Eastbourne 11.6 20.4

Barnsley 11.4 10.2

Tunbridge Wells 11.0 4.2

Tendring 11.0 6.9

Kettering 10.9 21.7

Hartlepool 10.7 4.3

Folkestone and Hythe 10.7 5.3

Watford 10.3 7.2

Braintree 9.9 18.5

Cambridge 9.5 1.6

Blaby 9.0 14.9

Bury 8.9 10.0

Bassetlaw 8.6 6.8

Dover 8.5 9.4

Nuneaton and Bedworth 8.5 7.0

Thanet 8.5 14.1

East Staffordshire 8.4 17.7

Tonbridge and Malling 8.4 0.8

Charnwood 8.2 6.0

West Oxfordshire 8.2 2.7

Tower Hamlets 8.2 3.8

Coventry 8.2 5.2

Cannock Chase 8.0 1.0

Canterbury 7.9 7.3

Brent 7.9 3.3

Wychavon 7.9 1.6

Worcester 7.9 1.0

North West Leicestershire 7.8 2.0

North Warwickshire 7.7 9.3

Bolsover 7.5 2.5

Walsall 7.4 13.1

Havering 7.4 6.2

Colchester 7.3 2.1

Boston 7.2 1.4

Bromsgrove 7.1 3.0

West Berkshire 6.9 2.5

Sefton 6.9 6.9

Fenland 6.9 7.9

Bexley 6.9 5.7

Sutton 6.8 2.4

Vale of White Horse 6.7 2.2

Ribble Valley 6.7 0.0

Harborough 6.5 6.5

Dacorum 6.5 3.9

Maidstone 6.5 6.5

Blackpool 6.5 3.6

Ealing 6.4 3.5

Kensington and Chelsea 6.4 2.6

East Northamptonshire 6.4 9.6

Amber Valley 6.3 2.4

Wellingborough 6.3 6.3

Haringey 6.3 4.1

Chelmsford 6.2 2.8

Allerdale 6.2 6.2

Hull 6.1 3.5

Reading 6.1 7.4

Southampton 5.9 1.2

Hammersmith and Fulham 5.9 2.2

Copeland 5.8 2.9

Wigan 5.8 4.3

Chichester 5.8 4.1

Herefordshire 5.7 24.5

South Bucks 5.7 2.9

Southwark 5.7 3.2

Rossendale 5.6 9.9

Cotswold 5.6 1.1

Uttlesford 5.6 5.6

Castle Point 5.6 5.6

Medway 5.4 2.2

Three Rivers 5.4 1.1

South Staffordshire 5.4 1.8

Cheshire West and Chester 5.3 7.3

Craven 5.3 5.3

Redbridge 5.3 4.6

Wirral 5.3 1.5

Liverpool 5.3 3.6

Lambeth 5.2 3.4

Barnet 5.1 6.9

Huntingdonshire 5.1 6.2

Rutland 5.0 12.6

Islington 5.0 3.8

Shropshire 5.0 0.9

Harrogate 5.0 3.1

Newark and Sherwood 4.9 6.6

Lewes 4.9 3.9

Brighton and Hove 4.8 3.4

Hounslow 4.8 5.5

South Lakeland 4.8 2.9

St Albans 4.7 6.1

Daventry 4.7 4.7

Swale 4.7 4.7

Knowsley 4.7 2.7

Maldon 4.7 4.7

Thurrock 4.6 5.2

Exeter 4.6 3.1

Mansfield 4.6 4.6

Hillingdon 4.6 5.6

Central Bedfordshire 4.6 7.1

Tandridge 4.6 1.1

Eastleigh 4.6 3.0

Greenwich 4.5 2.8

Leeds 4.4 7.1

Merton 4.4 3.9

Stoke-on-Trent 4.3 3.5

Lewisham 4.3 4.9

Cheltenham 4.3 3.4

Middlesbrough 4.3 5.0

Norwich 4.3 2.8

South Kesteven 4.2 2.1

Solihull 4.2 8.4

Lincoln 4.0 4.0

Wiltshire 4.0 1.8

Harrow 4.0 3.2

Windsor and Maidenhead 4.0 4.6

Telford and Wrekin 3.9 10.1

Brentwood 3.9 3.9

South Cambridgeshire 3.8 7.0

Basildon 3.8 6.5

Bristol 3.7 2.2

Ipswich 3.6 1.5

Broxtowe 3.5 2.6

Westminster 3.5 3.5

Warwick 3.5 1.4

Chorley 3.4 2.6

Runnymede 3.4 1.1

Gedling 3.4 2.5

Guildford 3.4 1.4

Surrey Heath 3.4 3.4

Wandsworth 3.4 5.8

Stroud 3.4 0.8

Warrington 3.3 4.3

York 3.3 1.9

Sevenoaks 3.3 5.0

Nottingham 3.3 3.9

Barking and Dagenham 3.3 4.7

South Northamptonshire 3.2 3.2

East Suffolk 3.2 1.6

Havant 3.2 1.6

Adur 3.1 0.0

Arun 3.1 1.9

Newham 3.1 7.1

Bath and North East Somerset 3.1 1.6

Wealden 3.1 6.2

Dudley 3.1 1.9

Newcastle-under-Lyme 3.1 3.1

Richmond upon Thames 3.0 1.5

North East Derbyshire 3.0 3.0

Woking 3.0 4.0

Torbay 2.9 2.2

Elmbridge 2.9 1.5

Lichfield 2.9 4.8

Hertsmere 2.9 2.9

South Derbyshire 2.9 4.8

South Oxfordshire 2.8 2.1

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly 2.8 0.9

Darlington 2.8 3.8

West Suffolk 2.8 3.4

Derbyshire Dales 2.8 1.4

St. Helens 2.8 1.7

Worthing 2.7 7.3

Derby 2.7 6.6

South Ribble 2.7 2.7

Enfield 2.7 3.3

Cherwell 2.7 6.0

Mid Sussex 2.7 4.7

South Tyneside 2.7 0.7

Erewash 2.6 1.7

Doncaster 2.6 7.7

Malvern Hills 2.6 0.0

Rushcliffe 2.5 2.5

Waltham Forest 2.5 6.5

Fylde 2.5 11.3

North East Lincolnshire 2.5 1.3

East Hampshire 2.5 3.3

Bracknell Forest 2.5 2.5

Mid Devon 2.4 1.2

North Tyneside 2.4 1.5

Test Valley 2.4 0.8

Waverley 2.4 2.4

Wokingham 2.4 3.0

Ashfield 2.4 1.6

Mole Valley 2.3 0.0

Kingston upon Thames 2.3 2.8

Stevenage 2.3 1.1

Milton Keynes 2.2 1.9

Stafford 2.2 4.4

Southend-on-Sea 2.2 9.9

Babergh 2.2 2.2

Hastings 2.2 2.2

East Lindsey 2.1 2.8

Horsham 2.1 1.4

Rushmoor 2.1 1.1

County Durham 2.1 1.9

Chiltern 2.1 3.1

North Devon 2.1 0.0

Lancaster 2.1 1.4

East Devon 2.1 4.9

Croydon 2.1 1.8

Broxbourne 2.1 3.1

Reigate and Banstead 2.0 2.7

East Hertfordshire 2.0 1.4

Slough 2.0 4.7

Somerset West and Taunton 1.9 1.3

North Norfolk 1.9 1.0

Camden 1.9 2.3

Northumberland 1.9 1.9

North Somerset 1.9 1.9

Rugby 1.9 3.7

Portsmouth 1.9 1.4

Wyre 1.8 5.4

South Somerset 1.8 0.6

Hinckley and Bosworth 1.8 7.1

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 1.8 2.3

North Lincolnshire 1.7 3.5

Mendip 1.7 1.7

North Kesteven 1.7 1.7

Fareham 1.7 3.4

Wycombe 1.7 2.9

Basingstoke and Deane 1.7 1.1

New Forest 1.7 1.7

Halton 1.6 2.3

Epping Forest 1.5 3.8

Stockton-on-Tees 1.5 2.0

Plymouth 1.5 1.5

North Hertfordshire 1.5 3.0

Barrow-in-Furness 1.5 0.0

Gateshead 1.5 4.0

East Riding of Yorkshire 1.5 0.6

South Norfolk 1.4 1.4

Breckland 1.4 0.7

South Gloucestershire 1.4 2.1

Tamworth 1.3 3.9

Epsom and Ewell 1.3 3.8

Bromley 1.2 1.5

Redditch 1.2 2.4

Gosport 1.2 2.3

South Hams 1.2 1.2

Forest of Dean 1.2 2.3

Harlow 1.2 2.3

Selby 1.1 2.2

South Holland 1.1 4.3

Dorset 1.1 1.1

Cheshire East 1.1 5.8

Rother 1.0 2.1

Hart 1.0 0.0

Staffordshire Moorlands 1.0 2.0

Great Yarmouth 1.0 0.0

Aylesbury Vale 1.0 3.5

Mid Suffolk 1.0 0.0

Chesterfield 1.0 2.9

Welwyn Hatfield 0.8 0.8

Sedgemoor 0.8 0.0

Winchester 0.8 1.6

Stratford-on-Avon 0.8 0.8

Broadland 0.8 1.5

Redcar and Cleveland 0.7 2.2

Newcastle upon Tyne 0.7 4.0

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 0.7 0.7

Sunderland 0.4 2.9

Isle of Wight 0.0 0.0

Scarborough 0.0 0.0

West Devon 0.0 0.0

Torridge 0.0 0.0

Ryedale 0.0 0.0

Tewkesbury 0.0 1.1

Hambleton 0.0 1.1

Richmondshire 0.0 1.9

Wyre Forest 0.0 2.0

East Cambridgeshire 0.0 2.2

Gloucester 0.0 2.3

Spelthorne 0.0 3.0

Rochford 0.0 3.4

Teignbridge 0.0 4.5

West Lindsey 0.0 8.4