Key quotes from Johnny Depp during libel trial

Here are some of the key quotes from Johnny Depp, and his witnesses, during his three-week libel trial against The Sun newspaper.

“My mother used to ask me to go and get her ‘nerve pills’ and I think I was around the age of 11 that it dawned on me that ‘nerve pills’ were calming her nerves, so I brought her her nerve pills and I took one and that began (my drug use)” – Johnny Depp talking about how he began taking drugs at a young age.

“I can say it is a very endearing image, but it is absolute utter falsity, it is fraudulent” – Mr Depp responding to an allegation he held Amber Heard’s dog, Pistol, out of a car window.

“The puppy got a hold of a little ball of hashish and just scooped it up before I could get to it” – Mr Depp speaking about an incident in which one of his and Ms Heard’s dogs ate cannabis.

“I vehemently deny it and would go so far as to say it is pedestrian fiction” – Mr Depp responding to an accusation he subjected Ms Heard to a “three-day ordeal of assaults” during a trip to Australia in March 2015.

“I recall painting on a lampshade, on a wall, on a mirror. I remember dunking my finger in paint thinner and using paint when I had run out of blood to paint with and I could have defaced the painting, I suppose, but I don’t remember specifically” – Mr Depp responding to a question about defacing a painting during the Australia trip in 2015.

“There are several times when I have spoken to Ms Heard and said, ‘listen, we are a crime scene waiting to happen’” – Mr Depp on his relationship with Ms Heard.

“I was convinced that it was either Ms Heard herself or one of her cohort involved in leaving human faeces on the bed” – Mr Depp on the infamous “defecation incident”, in which faeces were found in the couple’s bed at their Los Angeles penthouse in April 2016.

“It was almost as if there were rules, she has a routine and if that routine isn’t met to her standards then there was going to be a problem” – Mr Depp on his relationship with Ms Heard.

“An argument would ensue and all hell would break loose” – Mr Depp on what he claims would happen if he broke the “rules” in his relationship with Ms Heard.

Mr Depp claimed in court he felt he had to abide by Amber Heard’s ‘rules’ during their relationship (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Since Pirates (Of The Caribbean) 2 and 3, I had – and this is ludicrous to have to state, it’s quite embarrassing – apparently I had made 650 million US dollars (£510 million) and when I sacked them, for the right reasons, I had not only lost 650 million dollars, but I was 100 million dollars in the hole because they (the previous business managers) had not paid the government my taxes for 17 years” – Mr Depp, telling the court his former business managers had taken “quite a lot” of his money.

“She was probably the least-known person I have ever worked with in Hollywood, to be honest” – Kate James, Ms Heard’s former personal assistant, when asked if the actress was one of the “more high-profile people” she had worked for.

“I truly and honestly only know him as a really good man – an incredibly loving, extremely caring guy who was so very protective of me and the people that he loves, and I felt so very, very safe with him” – Actress Winona Ryder in her witness statement, speaking about Mr Depp.

“Through all these years I’ve known Johnny to be a kind, attentive, generous and non-violent person and father” – Singer Vanessa Paradis in her witness statement, speaking about Mr Depp.

“That’s exactly what it was, like friends, family, in this amazing top floor of this building, five beautiful apartments and everybody enjoying what Johnny was funding” – Isaac Baruch, an artist friend of Mr Depp on being asked if those living in the apartments next to the actor “lived like almost family”.

“He is an ubermensch!” – Mr Baruch describing Mr Depp.