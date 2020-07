A year after more than 1,500 people were evacuated from the Derbyshire town of Whaley Bridge, amid fears that the dam wall at the Toddbrook Reservoir would collapse after heavy rain, repair work is still under way.

Toddbrook Reservoir, with the original sandbags still in place, is still undergoing repairs nearly a year later (Peter Byrne/PA

Toddbrook Reservoir was damaged in heavy rainfall (Peter Byrne/PA)

The reservoir remains drained to reduce pressure on the damaged structure (Peter Byrne/PA)

Construction workers have been at the site for almost 12 months (Peter Byrne/PA)

Work to drain Toddbrook Reservoir under way in August 2019 (Danny Lawson/PA)

Toddbrook Reservoir came close to collapse, with the residents of Whaley Bridge village, which lies beneath it, evacuated (Peter Byrne/PA)

Top photo in August 2019 shows work to shore up the dam. Below photo nearly a year on Toddbrook Reservoir is still undergoing repairs (Jacob King/Peter Byrne/PA)

Ducks make their way through the site by the drained reservoir last year (Jacob King/PA)

Work on the reservoir began after heavy rainfall (Joe Giddens/PA)