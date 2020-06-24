Advertising
In Pictures: Sunseekers savour delights of June heatwave from coast to coast
People were advised not only to be sensible against the menace of the pandemic but to also beware of overexposure to the sun.
Glorious weather and the prospect of further easing of lockdown restrictions meant that plenty of people were out enjoying the conditions as the June heatwave continued.
Social distancing was still in evidence as people enjoyed the sunny conditions on beaches, in parks and near rivers.
In addition to the pandemic risks, weather experts also warned of the dangers of over-exposure to the sun for those venturing out.
