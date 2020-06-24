Menu

Advertising

In Pictures: Sunseekers savour delights of June heatwave from coast to coast

UK News | Published:

People were advised not only to be sensible against the menace of the pandemic but to also beware of overexposure to the sun.

Summer weather June 24

Glorious weather and the prospect of further easing of lockdown restrictions meant that plenty of people were out enjoying the conditions as the June heatwave continued.

Social distancing was still in evidence as people enjoyed the sunny conditions on beaches, in parks and near rivers.

In addition to the pandemic risks, weather experts also warned of the dangers of over-exposure to the sun for those venturing out.

Lifeguards on Crosby beach put out warning signs (Peter Byrne/PA)
Lifeguards on Crosby beach put out warning signs (Peter Byrne/PA)
A June heatwave is expected to see temperatures set to climb into the mid-30s (Peter Byrne/PA)
A June heatwave is expected to see temperatures set to climb into the mid-30s (Peter Byrne/PA)
Summer weather June 24th 2020
Crosby beach had its own oasis (Peter Byrne/PA)
People walk across a bridge over the river Itchen near to Ovington in Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
People walk across a bridge over the river Itchen near to Ovington in Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Summer weather June 24th 2020
People enjoy the sunny weather in Scarborough (Danny Lawson/PA)

Advertising

Summer weather June 24th 2020
The sea at Cullercoats (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Vessels of all shapes and sizes were in use (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Vessels of all shapes and sizes were in use (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Kayaks were the preferred choice in Cambridge (Joe Giddens/PA)
Kayaks were the preferred choice in Cambridge (Joe Giddens/PA)
Summer weather June 24th 2020
The River Cam (Joe Giddens/PA)

Advertising

Temperatures are expected to climb further (Peter Byrne/PA)
Temperatures are expected to climb further (Peter Byrne/PA)
People enjoy the sunshine on Tynemouth beach (Owen Humphreys/PA)
People enjoy the sunshine on Tynemouth beach (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Summer weather June 24th 2020
People enjoy the warm weather on Bridlington beach in East Yorkshire (Chris Attrdige/PA)
Summer weather June 24th 2020
Seagulls look for scraps at Cullercoats Bay (Owen Humphreys/PA)
UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News