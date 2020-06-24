In Pictures: Sunseekers savour delights of June heatwave from coast to coast

Glorious weather and the prospect of further easing of lockdown restrictions meant that plenty of people were out enjoying the conditions as the June heatwave continued.

Social distancing was still in evidence as people enjoyed the sunny conditions on beaches, in parks and near rivers.

In addition to the pandemic risks, weather experts also warned of the dangers of over-exposure to the sun for those venturing out.

Lifeguards on Crosby beach put out warning signs (Peter Byrne/PA)

A June heatwave is expected to see temperatures set to climb into the mid-30s (Peter Byrne/PA)

Crosby beach had its own oasis (Peter Byrne/PA)

People walk across a bridge over the river Itchen near to Ovington in Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

People enjoy the sunny weather in Scarborough (Danny Lawson/PA)

The sea at Cullercoats (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Vessels of all shapes and sizes were in use (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Kayaks were the preferred choice in Cambridge (Joe Giddens/PA)

The River Cam (Joe Giddens/PA)

Temperatures are expected to climb further (Peter Byrne/PA)

People enjoy the sunshine on Tynemouth beach (Owen Humphreys/PA)

People enjoy the warm weather on Bridlington beach in East Yorkshire (Chris Attrdige/PA)