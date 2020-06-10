Bank of England chief economist to address TedxGlasgow virtual meeting

TEDxGlasgow is to host a virtual conference focusing on the effects of the coronavirus crisis and what a “new normal” might look like.

Speakers at the online event on June 25 will include Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane, London School of Economics behavioural scientist and author Professor Paul Dolan and digital journalist Iman Amrani.

TedxGlasgow was set to host the annual event in October 2020 but organisers have instead announced a series of free virtual events due to restrictions on mass gatherings.

Joanne Lynn, head of events at TEDxGlasgow, said: “It was really tough having to cancel our 2020 event knowing that we’ll not be able to welcome thousands of people to listen and share experiences and ideas that stimulate positive change.

“In the midst of the unprecedented global situation, there’s been a big spike in online events and we’re hoping to make the most of the opportunity to host real-time conversations online.

“In fact, there’s a real benefit in going digital as it means we can engage with influential speakers and audiences from across the globe, sharing ideas beyond Scotland.”

She added: “Exploring the theme of society post-coronavirus will no doubt be thought-provoking – there’s a lot of powerful and positive energy that can be harnessed and I’m sure their words will have a tangible impact on our online attendees who we look forward to welcoming.”

The hour-long discussion will take place from 6pm on the Zoom platform and will be moderated by journalist Clare English.

Glasgow hosted the UK’s biggest TEDx event in 2019, with more than 2,000 attendees listening to short talks on the theme of connection.

Speakers included singer and activist Annie Lennox and author Richard Shotton.

To sign up for the virtual gathering visit bit.ly/TEDxGLA2020Society