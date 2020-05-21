Four-phase plan to lift lockdown in Scotland to begin next week

Nicola Sturgeon has revealed her four-point plan for easing the Covid-19 lockdown in Scotland, but she warned stricter measures may be put in place if progress in tackling the virus falters.

Scots will be allowed to meet people from one other household, sunbathe and take part in some non-contact sports from the end of next week.

All schools will reopen on August 11, but to ensure social distancing in class children will return to a “blended model of part-time in-school and part-time at-home learning”.

But the First Minister said: “I cannot stand here and rule out to the people of Scotland that at some point over the next few months we might have to go back the way, because this virus is unpredictable.

“For all our progress, the virus has not gone away. It continues to pose a significant threat to health. And if we move too quickly or without proper care, it could run out of control again very quickly.”

The First Minister unveiled her plan, which is based on World Health Organisation advice and the experience of other nations easing lockdown, in a statement to MSPs.

She told Holyrood the first phase could begin on May 28, but “not every phase one measure will necessarily be introduced immediately”.

The initial changes, outlined in a Scottish Government document, include the gradual reopening of drive-through food outlets as well as garden centres and plant nurseries.

The second phase could see Scots allowed to meet larger groups of family and friends outside, and also meet people from another household indoors with physical distancing and hygiene measures in place.

At that point pubs and restaurants can also open outdoor spaces such as beer gardens, again with physical distancing and increased hygiene routines.

By phase three, things will “begin to feel closer to normal”.

That will see pubs and restaurants open indoor spaces and “personal retail services” including hairdressers begin to trade again – but all with appropriate distancing and hygiene measures in place.

Phase four will be reached when “the virus remains suppressed to very low levels and is no longer considered a significant threat to public health” – but the document warns the public will have to remain “safety conscious”.

This final phase will see mass gatherings resume, schools and childcare provision “operating with any necessary precautions”, and while working from home and flexible working will still be encouraged “all types of workplaces would be open in line with public health advice”.

Ms Sturgeon said: “This route-map sketches out how, and in what stages, we might move back to some normality as we continue to live with this virus.”

But she added the plan does “not yet set definite dates for all phases, because the virus is unpredictable”.

While the R number – or infection rate – was estimated to have been as high as four in March, Ms Sturgeon said this currently remains at between 0.7 and one.

The First Minister also revealed the latest figures show 2,221 patients have died after testing positive for coronavirus, up by 37 from Wednesday.

As of 2pm today 95,173 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus 80,317 confirmed negative14,856 positive 2,221 patients who tested positive have sadly died. Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu#COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/rrSBAM7eRQ — Scottish Government (@scotgov) May 21, 2020

Ms Sturgeon conceded there “is no completely risk-free way of lifting lockdown” – saying those risks must be mitigated as much as possible.

Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw said: “Everyone is understandably keen for normal life to resume, but the real risk of a phased lockdown with its many variations is that it becomes overly complicated and impossible for people to understand what is or isn’t appropriate or is indeed permissible.”

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said his party backs a phased approach to lifting lockdown, but stressed: “This needs to be done as safely as possible, it needs to follow the science and it needs to be done at the right time.”

Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie stressed: “The possibility of the country being in different phases for different activities at the same time will need careful and clear explanation if we are to avoid confusion and risk increasing the spread of the virus.”

Scottish Green parliamentary co-leader Alison Johnstone said the plan “gives everyone in Scotland much-needed detail on how we can suppress the virus and lift restrictions” – and claimed that was “in stark contrast to the reckless approach taken by the UK Government”.