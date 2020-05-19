Advertising
In Video: Swimmers make splash on return to Serpentine
With social distancing guidelines in place, the Serpentine Swimming Club is back in action.
The easing of coronavirus lockdown measures in England has seen members of Britain’s oldest swimming club back in the waters of Hyde Park’s Serpentine lake.
With social distancing guidelines in place, the Serpentine Swimming Club is back in action in the Lido area of the London lake.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.