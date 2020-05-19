In Video: Swimmers make splash on return to Serpentine

Menu

With social distancing guidelines in place, the Serpentine Swimming Club is back in action.

The easing of coronavirus lockdown measures in England has seen members of Britain’s oldest swimming club back in the waters of Hyde Park’s Serpentine lake.

With social distancing guidelines in place, the Serpentine Swimming Club is back in action in the Lido area of the London lake.

