In Pictures: Beaches quiet but queues snake across Britain in lockdown

UK News | Published:

Those venturing outside for essential shopping trips have found themselves facing long waits outside B&Q,, Homebase and other stores allowed to open.

Coronavirus queue

As Britons endure another weekend in lockdown, many faced long waits in large queues outside shops allowed to open due to strict social-distancing rules.

DIY outlets including B&Q and Homebase, and some household waste and recycling centres, have reopened after introducing measures to ensure the safety of customers and staff.

But while some headed to the shops, many Britons adhered to the advice to stay at home – and usually busy coastal and beauty spots remained quiet.

Coronavirus queue
The queue outside the B&Q Greenwich store in London swelled early on Saturday (Yui Mok/PA)
Coronavirus queue
B&Q staff were well protected as they managed the large numbers of shoppers (Yui Mok/PA)
Coronavirus queue
There were similar scenes outside a Homebase store in Leicester, with many shoppers arriving early in the morning (Joe Giddens/PA)
Coronavirus queue
Staff were on hand to ensure the numbers of shoppers entering the store was kept within new limits (Joe Giddens/PA)
Coronavirus queues
There were also large queues outside The Range, a home and gardenware chain, in Leicester (Joe Giddens/PA)

Coronavirus queue
Many shoppers appeared to be snapping up items to spruce up their gardens ahead of summer (Joe Giddens/PA)
Coronavirus queue
In Manchester, dozens of people queued – this time in their cars – to use a household waste recycling plant after it opened for the first time since lockdown began (Peter Byrne/PA)
Coronavirus queue
Staff brought in strict measures to ensure they were not swamped with visitors, including only allowing cars to enter if their car number plate ended in an even number (Peter Byrne/PA)
Coronavirus queue
Cars were queuing outside the site from 7.30am on Saturday, before it opened (Peter Byrne/PA)

Bournemouth beach
In contrast, just a handful of people could be spotted on Bournemouth beach, despite the nice weather (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Bournemouth beach
Most people appeared to be taking heed of notices to stay at home (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Bournemouth beach
Just a few dog walkers were seen on the sands, which can often be packed at this time of year (Andrew Matthews/PA)
UK News

