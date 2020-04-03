Advertising
Bafta Games Awards: More than 720,000 watch its first online-only event
Dara O Briain hosted the pre-recorded show from the basement in his home on Thursday evening.
More than 720,000 people tuned in to watch the 2020 Bafta Games Awards, as the ceremony was turned into an online-only event for the first time.
260,000 households watched the pre-recorded programme from across the world as it was shown on platforms including Facebook, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube.
The show was Bafta’s first online-only awards and one of the only major awards celebrations to still go ahead despite the UK Government lockdown, rather than being postponed or cancelled.
Dara O Briain hosted from the basement in his home, while all nominees were asked to send an acceptance speech in advance – though they would have to wait until the stream began to find out if they had actually won.
A red carpet ceremony was originally due to take place at London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall.
On the night, action-adventure title Outer Wilds won the highly-sought Best Game gong, as well as Original Property and Game Design.
Role-playing title Disco Elysium managed to scoop three awards, while Luigi’s Mansion 3, Untitled Goose Game and Apex Legends were also among victors.
Call Of Duty: Mobile won the EE Mobile Game Of The Year, the only award voted for by the public.
The Bafta Fellowship went to Metal Gear maker Hideo Kojima, who said in a recorded message that he was “deeply honoured” to have been chosen for the award.
