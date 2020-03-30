Hampshire police show support to NHS staff with cakes, biscuits and applause

Police have shown their support to NHS staff as they delivered snacks and applause on Sunday night.

Hampshire Constabulary said officers visited Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth to donate cakes, biscuits and a round of applause.

Last night some of our #Portsmouth @HCResponseCops paid a quick visit to the Q&A Hospital ? to deliver some cakes, biscuits & a round of applause to show their support for our @NHSuk colleagues. The video was captured by Debbie, one of the brilliant #HealthHeroes on duty. pic.twitter.com/9gzPNBjhSA — Hampshire Police #StayHomeSaveLives (@HantsPolice) March 30, 2020

Posting a video of the tribute to Twitter, police said: “Last night some of our Portsmouth response cops paid a quick visit to the QA Hospital to deliver some cakes, biscuits a round of applause to show their support for our NHS colleagues.”

The show of support included several police cars flashing their lights as well as a round of applause from the officers.

“A huge thank you to our fantastic colleagues from Hampshire Police for this lovely tribute to all the NHS staff in Portsmouth,” Queen Alexandra Hospital responded on Twitter.