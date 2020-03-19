What the papers say – March 19

The closure of schools in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak leads many of the papers on Thursday, while some report that London is on the verge of “shutdown”.

The Times reports the death toll from people affected with Covid-19 has passed 100 as Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered the first nationwide closure of schools.

The Times 19/3/20Staff from a cleaning company arrive at Parkside Community Primary School in Borehamwood as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, in Hertfordshire. Photo : Paul Childs/Reuters#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes @thetimes pic.twitter.com/0Jyqr1TiCt — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) March 18, 2020

The Daily Telegraph says the army are on standby to deliver supplies as the number of cases continues to grow.

Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: “Schools closed as London prepares for shutdown”#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/aYqehGeFwy — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 18, 2020

Mr Johnson was “forced to act” on schools after the virus spread quicker than expected, according to The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Thursday 19 March 2020 – Now it’s the schools: PM scraps exams and shuts down classes pic.twitter.com/ckSClPjGty — The Guardian (@guardian) March 18, 2020

The Financial Times covers the markets’ reaction to the ongoing pandemic which have been “gripped by fear as faith in government intervention has run out”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 19 March https://t.co/ZkxqK6NsYf pic.twitter.com/KOYMuday8q — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 18, 2020

Metro leads with the headline “Schools out, exams off”, while the i runs with “schools close tomorrow”.

Thursday's front page: Schools close tomorrow as A-levels, GCSEs and SATs cancelled #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/IKsehDnPby — i newspaper (@theipaper) March 18, 2020

The Independent carries a picture of people rushing into a shop as supermarkets set limits to prevent stockpiling, while the paper leads on the school shutdown.

The Sun mocks up a blackboard and says exams planned for May and June have been postponed indefinitely.

Tomorrow's front page: All UK schools to close from Fridayhttps://t.co/6jSkbW9ymn pic.twitter.com/qbn0iLAqZX — The Sun (@TheSun) March 18, 2020

The Daily Mirror reports on “pandemic confusion” as “families and teachers have been left in the dark over details”.

The Daily Mail says the move to shut schools will impact millions of families.

Scientists are working “faster than ever”to deliver new treatments in the fight against coronavirus, the Daily Express reports.

Daily Express: Hope in fight against killer virus #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/M9yq2aI9rB — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) March 18, 2020

And the Daily Star says Britain’s “toilet roll kings” are taking on those hoarding supplies.