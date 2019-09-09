Menu

Firefighters called as south-west London block of flats engulfed in flames

UK News | Published:

Twenty engines are attending the early hours blaze.

Worcester Park Fire

Firefighters were battling a major blaze in south-west London in the early hours of Monday, with a four-storey block of flats engulfed in flames.

A total of 20 fire engines and some 125 firefighters were sent to the scene, in Sherbrooke Way, Worcester Park, after the first broke out and quickly spread.

“The whole of the four storey building is alight,” the London Fire Brigade tweeted.

There was no immediate news on casualties.

UK News

