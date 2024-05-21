Woman seriously hurt in stabbing near school

A woman has been seriously injured in a stabbing near a school in Luton.

Bedfordshire Police said she was taken to hospital after being attacked in Dunstable Road at around 8.30am on Tuesday and that a man had been arrested.

All the children were said to be safe in the school, which the force did not name, but officers are set to remain in the area for reassurance.

Police said there is no wider threat to the public.

The force released a statement that said: “Bedfordshire Police is investigating the stabbing of a woman near a school in Dunstable Road, Luton shortly after 8.30am this morning.

“The victim has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“One man has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

“All children are safe within the school and there is no wider threat to the public.

“Police will maintain a strong presence in the area for reassurance.”

Anyone with information can call the force on 101 quoting the reference 84.