‘Bundle of joy’: Endangered baby lemur born at Newquay Zoo

Newquay Zoo has welcomed a new resident after an endangered crowned lemur was the first to be born at the centre since 2016.

The lemur, who has not yet been named or sexed, was born to first-time mother Beloha and father Xavier on May 23; the zoo in Cornwall last bred crowned lemurs in 2016.

Once a crowned lemur reaches adulthood they can be identified through their colouration, with females of the species predominantly grey and males predominantly reddish brown. Both sexes have an orange crown pattern on the top of their head.

(Newquay Zoo/PA)

John Meek, curator of animals at the zoo, said: “We are thrilled to welcome this cute bundle of joy as it is a great effort towards the conservation of this endangered species.

“The population of crowned lemurs is dwindling due to habitat loss and poaching. This, paired with the fact that they are native to only northern Madagascar, means that there is a real possibility that the species could become extinct in the wild.

“It’s become extremely important for zoos to hold this species.”