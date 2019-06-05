D-Day commemoration live: World leaders arrive in Portsmouth

The Queen is being joined by Prime Minister Theresa May and US president Donald Trump alongside 300 veterans in Portsmouth for a ceremony ahead of Thursday’s anniversary of 75 years since the D-Day landings.

Some 60,000 members of the public are expected to attend the Portsmouth Naval Memorial on Southsea Common for the event which pays tribute to those who took part in the biggest amphibious invasion in military history in 1944.

The world leaders are gathering for a photo at 10.45am before the ceremony begins at 11am. Later the Queen and Mr Trump will meet veterans and the US president will later join US service personnel.

It is the last event on Mr Trump’s UK leg of his tour before he flies to Ireland this afternoon.

There will also be events in Normandy, including a parachute display at Ranville, and a vigil at Pegasus Bridge.

11.20am

World leaders representing the Allied nations who took part in the D-Day landings are also in Portsmouth, including French president Emmanuel Macron, prime minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and President Donald Trump, who is coming to the end of a three-day state visit to the UK.

Other guests included Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison, prime minister Charles Michel from Belgium, the Czech Republic’s prime minister Andrej Babis and president Prokopis Pavlopoulos from Greece. Chancellor Angela Merkel represented Germany.

The PM of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel also attended, as did his counterparts from the Netherlands Mark Rutte, Norway’s Erna Solberg, Poland’s Mateusz Morawiecki and Slovakia’s deputy prime minister Richard Rasi.

They all met the Queen before the event began – a first for Mr Macron – and then posed for a group photograph with the monarch and Prince of Wales.

11.15am

A man in US Airborne period dress during the commemorations for the 75th anniversary at Southsea Common (Victoria Jones/PA)

11am

The Queen has arrived for the D-Day commemorations in Portsmouth marking the 75th anniversary of the Second World War campaign, but is not due to take her seat in the royal box for some time.

10.45am

Earlier, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has paid tribute to the “unimaginable heroism” of the troops who took part in the D-Day landings.