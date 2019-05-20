Bernie Taupin struggling to process Rocketman biopic

Sir Elton John’s lyricist Bernie Taupin is struggling to process the scale of the Rocketman film biopic charting their musical journey together.

Taupin has worked with Sir Elton from the beginning, penning lyrics which the pop star set to music for hundreds of hit songs.

The writer and lyricist said he is still finding it hard to put into perspective both the scale of their achievements and the film that charts their careers.

Speaking at the premiere of Rocketman, Taupin said: “One of the things that I never expected, and when we first started out on this journey the last thing I imagined, was a major motion picture.

Bernie Taupin and Heather Lynn Hodgins Kidd attending the Rocketman premiere (Ian West/PA)

“It all of a sudden is thrust upon me, and you have to try and put it into perspective, which I’m not sure I really have yet.”

The songwriter, who has lived much of his life in the US, said it was a huge shock to return to the Leicester Square Odeon in London where he and Sir Elton once only dreamed of fame.

He said: “Elton and I used to come here to watch major motion pictures back in the late 60s.

“I thought, ‘wow I’m actually on the stage of the Odeon Leicester Square!’. It’s pretty extraordinary.”

Taupin said that Rocketman would introduce his work to a new generation, adding: “This is just another rung on the ladder of the journey.”