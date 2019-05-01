Menu

Advertising

Prince Charles opens new bed and breakfast at Castle of Mey

UK News | Published:

The Duke of Rothesay donned a kilt for a tour of the accommodation on Wednesday.

The Prince of Wales visit to Scotland

Prince Charles has formally opened a new bed and breakfast in the grounds of the Castle of Mey in Caithness.

The Prince’s Foundation worked to create the Granary Lodge, a 10-bedroom development overlooking the North Sea, which opens to its first guests on May 15.

Charles, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, dressed in a kilt when he was given a tour of the accommodation on Wednesday.

The Prince of Wales visit to Scotland
The Castle of Mey was one of the prince’s grandmother’s favourite places (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Castle of Mey was the property of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother from 1952 until 1996, when she gifted it with an endowment to The Queen Elizabeth Castle of Mey Trust.

The castle and two-acre walled garden is open from May to September and attracts around 25,000 visitors a year.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News