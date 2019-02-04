Snow and ice causes school and nursery closures across north of Scotland

Thousands of pupils are being affected by school and nursery closures due to snow and ice in the north of Scotland.

Head teachers made the decision to either shut or partially shut when severe weather conditions caused road closures, with one school and a nursery also left with no water, heating or power.

More than 7,000 pupils in the Highlands from a total of six secondary schools (4,226 pupils), 20 primary schools (2,486 pupils) and 15 nurseries (524 children) are affected.

In Moray, 15 primary schools, two secondary schools and three nurseries were also either closed or partially closed by conditions.

Decisions over school and nursery closures are made by teachers on a case-by-case basis.

A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice was put in place from 9pm on Sunday and was expected to last until around noon on Monday.

Good morning. Rain and snow across the north will clear through the morning. Rain and drizzle will gradually clear across the south also, becoming sunny in the west. Damp and grey throughout in the southeast. All the latest here: https://t.co/lvmvtqQWBN ^Adam pic.twitter.com/1FVBMtSwgB — Met Office (@metoffice) February 4, 2019