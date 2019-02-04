Menu

Snow and ice causes school and nursery closures across north of Scotland

UK News | Published:

More than 7,000 pupils across the Highlands and Moray have been affected.

A road in the Highlands

Thousands of pupils are being affected by school and nursery closures due to snow and ice in the north of Scotland.

Head teachers made the decision to either shut or partially shut when severe weather conditions caused road closures, with one school and a nursery also left with no water, heating or power.

More than 7,000 pupils in the Highlands from a total of six secondary schools (4,226 pupils), 20 primary schools (2,486 pupils) and 15 nurseries (524 children) are affected.

In Moray, 15 primary schools, two secondary schools and three nurseries were also either closed or partially closed by conditions.

Decisions over school and nursery closures are made by teachers on a case-by-case basis.

A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice was put in place from 9pm on Sunday and was expected to last until around noon on Monday.

  • Abernethy Primary and Nursery: Closed due to severe road conditions.
  • Balloch Primary and Nursery: Partially closed – opening an hour later due to bad weather.
  • Balnain Primary: Closed due to bad weather.
  • Cannich Bridge Primary and Nursery: Closed due to severe road conditions.
  • Carrbridge Primary and Nursery: Closed due to severe road conditions.
  • Cawdor Primary and Nursery: Closed due to severe road conditions.
  • Cradlehall Primary and Nursery: Partially closed – opening an hour later due to severe road conditions.
  • Croy Primary and Nursery: Closed due to severe road conditions.
  • Culloden Academy: Closed due to severe road conditions.
  • Daviot Primary: Partially closed – opening two hours late due to severe road conditions.
  • Deshar Primary and Nursery: Closed due to severe road conditions.
  • Farr Primary and Nursery (Inverness): Closed due to severe road conditions.
  • Foyers Primary: Closed due to severe road conditions.
  • Glen Urquhart High School: Closed due to bad weather.
  • Glenurquhart Primary: Closed due to bad weather.
  • Grantown Grammar School: Closed due to severe road conditions.
  • Grantown Primary and Nursery: Closed due to bad weather.
  • Hilton Primary and Nursery: Closed due to severe road conditions.
  • Inverness Royal Academy: Closed due to severe road conditions.
  • Kingussie High School: Closed due to severe road conditions.
  • Millburn Academy: Closed due to severe road conditions.
  • Milton of Leys Primary and Nursery: Closed due to severe road conditions.
  • Rosebank Primary: Partially closed – opening an hour later due to severe road conditions). Nursery: Closed due to severe road conditions).
  • Strathdearn Primary: Partially closed – opening two hours late due to severe road conditions. Nursery: Closed due to severe road conditions.
  • Stratherrick Primary and Nursery: Closed due to bad weather.
