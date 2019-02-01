Rare Mary Queen of Scots treasures to go on display

Childhood letters by Mary Queen of Scots and other rare treasures will be on display for two days at an exhibition marking the anniversary of her execution.

The exhibition of items from the National Library of Scotland’s collections will explore depictions of Mary Stuart through the ages – from the lavish engravings of a Mary Queen of Scots-themed masked ball in 1820s France to 20th and 21st-century film scripts and ephemera.

Visitors will also be able to see Mary Stuart’s childhood correspondence with her mother, Mary of Guise, and a letter to the French ambassador in England written in the early days of her captivity.

There will also be an early charter with Mary’s Great Seal.

A coloured lithograph from a series depicting a Mary, Queen of Scots-themed mask ball held in France, dated 1829 (National Library of Scotland/PA)

It comes as Mary, Queen of Scots, starring Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie is on release in cinemas.

The exhibition will run on Friday February 8 and Saturday February 9, marking the anniversary of her execution on February 8, 1587.

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “This exhibit, which brings together Mary Queen of Scots items that have never before been seen together, shows that she was as much a household name during her lifetime as she is now.

“Highlights will undoubtedly be Mary Stuart’s handwritten letters which are held in the Library’s collections – opportunities to see treasures like these are almost as rare as the items themselves.”

Other items on display will include a detailed series of engravings from 1791 depicting her execution, as well as a digitised presentation of her Last Letter complete with translation and interpretation.

The free exhibition at National Library of Scotland, George IV Bridge, Edinburgh, will be open from 10am to 4pm on both days.