Five charged over Belfast cannabis haul

One woman and four men are due before magistrates in the city.

Four men and a woman have been charged following the seizure of cannabis worth an estimated £2 million in Belfast.

The PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch charged the group with a number of offences.

The haul has an estimated street value of £2 million (PSNI/PA)

These include conspiracy to supply a Class B controlled drug, transferring criminal property, possession of a blade and immigration offences.

The woman aged 34 and four men aged 28, 39, 46 and 59, are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

