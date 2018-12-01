Advertising
Five charged over Belfast cannabis haul
One woman and four men are due before magistrates in the city.
Four men and a woman have been charged following the seizure of cannabis worth an estimated £2 million in Belfast.
The PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch charged the group with a number of offences.
These include conspiracy to supply a Class B controlled drug, transferring criminal property, possession of a blade and immigration offences.
The woman aged 34 and four men aged 28, 39, 46 and 59, are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.