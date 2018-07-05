Man denies manslaughter of 100-year-old bag snatch victim

A man has denied the manslaughter and robbery of a 100-year-old widow who had her neck broken in a mugging.

Zofija Kaczan suffered multiple injuries, including a fractured cheekbone, in an attack on May 28 and later died in hospital.

Arthur Waszkiewicz, 39, appeared at Derby Crown Court where he entered not guilty pleas to manslaughter and robbery, Derbyshire Police said.

Ms Kaczan, who was held in a Nazi training camp during the Second World War, was approached from behind, knocked over and had her green handbag snatched at 8.45am, close to the junction of St Chads Road and Empress Road in Normanton, Derby.

It has been reported that she had left her home to go to a service at a Polish church where she attended daily services.

The bag, made of fake leather with gold clasps, was found at the junction of Moore Street and Normanton Road.

Waszkiewicz, of Hilary Road in Shepherd’s Bush, west London, was remanded into custody to appear at Derby Crown Court on December 3.