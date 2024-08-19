Roadworks to be aware of in Shropshire from this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Council has confirmed workers will be carrying out carriageway repairs requiring the closure of the A5 east of Telford, from Crackley Bank to the Pickmere roundabout.

The closures will be in place for 15 days, from 9.30am to 4pm from August 23.

The council also confirmed that another county road will be closed for resurfacing work – starting later this week.

The work, on Colliery Road in St Martins, will begin from Thursday, August 22 and will last for nine nights between 8pm and 6am.

Throughout the work there will be an alternative route via the B5069 and Clarkes Lane.

Meanwhile, work on the water network will see the closure of a town street.

Shropshire Council said that traffic will be prohibited from using Scotland Street in Ellesmere for the duration of the work.

It takes place from 7pm on August 24 to 11pm on August 25. The closure will allow workers to carry out a sluice valve rebuild.