Major railway renewal works between Shrewsbury and Crewe to be carried out - here's when and what you need to know

Work is due to commence between the two stations from 1am on Saturday, July 19, to 4am, Monday, July 21.

It includes the replacement of track, sleepers, and ballast (stones on which sleepers are laid), as well as infrastructure improvements near Nantwich, Wrenbury, and Tilstock.

Shrewsbury train station. Picture: Jonathan Hipkiss

Network Rail explained that to enable these essential safety and reliability upgrades, the railway line between Prees and Crewe will be closed in both directions throughout the weekend.

During this time all trains between Shrewsbury and Crewe will be diverted via Wrexham General and Chester, terminating at Crewe.

A rail replacement bus service will serve intermediate stations between Shrewsbury and Crewe.

Meanwhile, a shuttle train service will operate between Crewe and Manchester Piccadilly, and a reduced shuttle service will also run between Chester and Crewe.

Road closures will also be in place at Nantwich and Shrewbridge level crossings, with several level crossings operating under local control to facilitate safe access for engineering teams and machinery.

Passengers are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for journeys.