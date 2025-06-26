Two Shropshire shoplifters have been jailed for theft - full details here

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Michael Lever, of no fixed address, was charged with numerous offences of theft from stores across Shropshire.

The latest offence was on June 19, 2025.

The 42-year-old was remanded in custody and appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court last Saturday (June 21).

Kidderminster Magistrates Court. Photo: Patrick Mulvaney

Lever pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison.

Meanwhile, Gareth Jones, of Blakemore, Brookside, Telford was also charged with numerous offences of theft from stores across Telford and Shropshire.

The latest offence was also on June 19, 2025.

Jones, 39, was remanded in custody and appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Saturday too.

He pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to 28 weeks in prison.