Two Shropshire shoplifters have been jailed for theft - full details here

Two men have been sentenced after a number of thefts from shops in Telford and across Shropshire.
Michael Lever, of no fixed address, was charged with numerous offences of theft from stores across Shropshire.
The latest offence was on June 19, 2025.
The 42-year-old was remanded in custody and appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court last Saturday (June 21).
Lever pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison.
Meanwhile, Gareth Jones, of Blakemore, Brookside, Telford was also charged with numerous offences of theft from stores across Telford and Shropshire.
The latest offence was also on June 19, 2025.
Jones, 39, was remanded in custody and appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Saturday too.
He pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to 28 weeks in prison.