Police issue update on tractor trailor and car collision on Shropshire A road

Emergency services were called to the A518 Wellington Road near Hillside in Lilleshall between Telford and Newport last night (Thursday August 15) just after 6pm.

One car and a tractor were involved in the incident at the junction where the Wellington Road meets the A518.

West Mercia Police have confirmed that no arrests were made, and nobody suffered serious injuries from the crash.

A highways team attended to deal with a fuel spillage, and the road was re-opened after 8pm.

A Police statement said: "We were called to a report of a collision between a car and a tractor on the A518 Wellington Road near Hillside, Lilleshall last night just after 6pm. No-one was seriously hurt, and no arrests were made. Highways attended to deal with a fuel spill and the road was re-opened shortly after 8pm."

The AA's traffic website reported heavy traffic in both directions saying the road was 'partially blocked' with queuing traffic' in both directions.