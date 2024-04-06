Do passenger trains sometimes get cancelled so expensive private trains can use the line? Kind of, but there's a good reason for it
A train operator has confirmed that it does make 'minor amendments' to its timetable to allow charter services to run.
Plus
By David Tooley
Published
A reader contacted the Shropshire Star says that on Thursday a service from Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth was "cancelled" to allow a private charter train to use the line.
The reader said: "Transport for Wales have been cancelling scheduled trains so that a private charter train can run.
"Today the 10.29 from Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth was cancelled so that a private excursion train - with tickets up to £299 - could take its place.