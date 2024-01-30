Shrewsbury folk welcome plans to reduce traffic in town centre

A public consultation on the Shrewsbury Movement Strategy got underway at St Mary’s Church on Friday, with organisers asking the public to give their views on a range of proposals including the introduction of traffic ‘loops’ in the town, improvements to public spaces on the edge of the town centre, and even aspirational plans for a new railway station.

Shrewsbury business owner Paul Carvell, who runs two shops in the town, said it was about getting people into town “economically, safely and happily”.

“I’m absolutely 100 per cent behind it. As a relative newcomer to Shrewsbury I’m a massive advocate for what it’s got to offer, I’m all about getting more people into town and making it a better experience and everything I’ve head demonstrates to me that it’s joined up, it feels coordinated.

“Some of this is very long term, but things like the water taxis and the e-cargo bikes can be done relatively quickly, people can start to see things happening and you’re not waiting for it.”

Louise Fletcher

Louise Fletcher, who lives in Belle Vue, said she was worried about routes which skirted the town centre becoming ‘rat runs’, and was going to wait and see before making her mind up.

“I understand the concept and I absolutely get we’ve got far too much traffic coming through the town centre. I used to cycle to work in St Michael’s street but it become too dangerous, I felt as though I was constantly at risk of being knocked off on Smithfield Road.

“The concerns I have about this project are it’s pushing traffic onto the outside, which means longer journeys, more fuel, more petrol. On the flip side, I would enjoy the opportunity to walk safely and cycle safely. I love Shrewsbury, I’ve lived here most of my life and we’ve got a beautiful vibrant town centre.”

Spencer Edwards

Spencer Edwards, who runs a furniture business in the town centre, said he was enthusiastic about what he’d seen, and believed there would be wider benefits for residents and visitors to taking traffic out the centre of Shrewsbury.

“Overall I think it’s a positive way forward for the town there’s bound to be some unforeseen issues which have got to be worked through but for people who live here and for people who come and visit it’s going to be great,” he said.

“The difference for me will be getting the traffic reduced and getting the buses through the town and one of the things for me which probably people won’t notice is that you’ll be able to hear each other again – you can’t really have a conversation in Shrewsbury at the moment but when you’ve just got electric buses and people walking and cycling you can, it’ll be lovely.”

Ellie Croft

Ellie Croft, a cyclist from Radbrook. was hoping the scheme would lead to improvements to bus services into town.

“Bring it on! I am enthusiastic about it. I bike, I’ve got rid of the car so I bike into town so this is just what we need. The reduction of traffic and increasing the bus services jump out to me – bus services have gone right down, I live at Radbrook Green and there’s one an hour now, so this will enhance all sorts of things to make it easier for people to be on their feet I think."