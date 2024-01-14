New roadworks to start in Shropshire this week - one closure lasting 25 days

Starting tomorrow, the A489 between Churchstoke and Sarn will be closed between 9.30am and 4pm.

Shropshire Council has said the closure is required to allow for pre-dressing patching work.

During the closure an alternative route will be available via the A490, A483, and A489.

The following day, Tuesday, the near-month-long closure of another road will begin.

Butts Road in Market Drayton will shut for a total of 25 days, with Shropshire Council saying it's required for a private sewer connection.

An alternative route is via Westland Road, Alexandra Road, and Oakfield Road.

Down in Bridgnorth, a road will be shut while a utilities company carries out work.

Shropshire Council said that the closure would take place on St Mary’s Street on Saturday, January 21.

The authority said the closure was required for Cadent gas to carry out remedial work to make an interim reinstatement permanent.

A diversion will be available.