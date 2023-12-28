Roadworks to close several Shropshire roads next week

Repairs to roadworks will see the closure of the B4378 Brockton to Bourton road.

Shropshire Council has confirmed the route will be shut from 9.30am to 4pm for two days from January 4.

The authority said that the closure was required for workers to deal with ‘reactive defects and lining works’.

Meanwhile, another road will be closed while Network Rail carries out work in the New Year.

Shropshire Council said that traffic will be prohibited from using B4387 between Westbury and Halfway House from 9.30pm on January 6 to 9.40am the following day. The closure will allow Network Rail to remove then re-instate a level crossing. An alternative route will be available.

In Shrewsbury, a main town road will be closed while a utilities company repairs a ‘defective reinstatement’. The work will take place on Claremont Bank from 5pm to midnight on January 7.

Shropshire Council said the closure would allow Cadent Gas to carry out ‘remedial works to defective reinstatement in the carriageway’.