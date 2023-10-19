Water company apologises for A5 delays as they work to fix leak on major route

Severn Trent Water is working on the A5 to find and fix a leak in the Oswestry area which saw long traffic delays between the Gledrid roundabout and Gobowen this morning.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: “We are currently working on the A5 to identify the source of a leak from our network.

"Once we have found the location, our team will work hard to get the repair made and everything back to normal as quickly as possible.

"We apologise for any inconvenience while we make this repair.

"We completely understand that roadworks can be frustrating but they’re important to ensure the safety of our teams and other road users.”

It didn't stop the knuckles of frustrated drivers turning white as they gripped their steering wheels this morning.

One driver said he did not understand why the works had to be carried out at busy times and it is not the first time.

He said: "This isn't the first time it has happened around here and I just don't understand the timing.

"They're doing works on a major trunk road, one of the busiest in the region which links parts of Mid Wales and Shropshire to North Wales and the North West, in the middle of the day."

His spoke of a two-minute journey taking 25 minutes.

"I just don't understand why they cannot do these types of works in the evening," he said.

"It is surely easier for everything, the workers as well as the road users."

This evening the AA Traffic News website was showing some delays at 5pm but nothing as bad as this morning.