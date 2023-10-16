New roadworks starting in Shropshire this week - including one set to last 47 days

Traffic will be prohibited from using Bent Lane in Ditton Priors, west of Bridgnorth, from Monday and a diversion route will be put in place.

The closure will allow Severn Trent Water to excavate and install an overland water bypass to temporarily take flows whilst permanent solution is built.

An alternative route will be in effect using South Road, Chapel Lane, Hall Road, Powkemoor Lane, and Hillside.

Also starting on Monday are gas main replacement works which are set to keep a Shrewsbury road shut for 12 days.

Traffic will be prohibited from using Luciefelde Road from Monday while engineers Cadent Gas carries out their work.

An alternative route has been planned to include Kingsland Road, Kennedy Road, the B4380, and Longden Road.

Elsewhere, traffic will be prohibited from part of a major route in north Shropshire for nine nights.

The A49 between the Chester Road roundabout and Hinton Bank roundabout, in Whitchurch, will close so the carriageway can be repaired.

Work is due to start on Tuesday and will run from 8pm to 6am.