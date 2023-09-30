Stafford M6 services rated fourth 'most luxurious' in the country

Stafford north services

The research carried out by car company Kia, shows that some service stations stand above the rest for quality.

The results were based on customer reviews, the number and quality of amenities, free parking duration, availability of electric vehicle (EV) charging and overall look of the 23 most popular service stations in the UK.

Each category was scored and added up – scoring one was the best possible rating. The lower the final score, the better the services.

Fourth on the list was Stafford North on the M6, which was praised for its number of charging points, access to a large field and lakeside walk, and the quality of food – in the form of an M&S and Pret a Manger.

The site also has a Travelodge on site, a children's play area, two hours of free parking, and a solid Google Review rating of 4.1.

A spokesperson for Moto, the motorway services company that runs Stafford North, said: "We are delighted with the rating. Moto prides itself on transforming the rest stop experiences for customers in Stafford and this achievement reflects that.

"We couldn't be happier! A huge congratulations to all our hardworking colleagues at Stafford North for their incredible efforts, they always go above and beyond to keep our customers happy.

"Our Stafford North service has a lovely green space which is perfect to stretch our four-legged friends' legs during long journeys."

Asked if the Stafford site is aiming for top spot, they replied: "Moto has a clear plan for growth and focusing on transforming the rest stop experience for all its customers across the UK, including Stafford.

"We're constantly looking for ways to upgrade our services across the UK so climbing the rankings even further would be great."

Julia Walters, whose Google account says she is a local guide, gave the site a five star rating, writing: "One of my favourite services to stop at, it is modern with a wide range of food outlets. I always go for Pret a Manger there. Outside the eating area is a lovely lake with a fountain and birdlife. There are picnic tables and a path around it."

Another local guide named Richard Wilson also gave the service station a five star rating, writing: "Great services, clean inside with the usual food outlets - Costa, Greggs, M&S, Burger King. Outside there is a dog walking area with picnic area next to it. Also a duck pond at other side of services next to food area. Gridserve chargers for electric cars. Launderette as well although not sure who would use it."

The top 10 most luxurious service stations and scores:

1. Gloucester (M5) – 7

2. Tebay (M6) – 10

3. Beaconsfield (M40) – 16

4. Stafford North (M6) – 29

5. Cobham (M25) – 30

6. Oxford (M40) – 33

7. Fleet (M3) – 36

8. Cornwall (A30) – 38

9. Baldock (A1 M) – 41