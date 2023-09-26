Birmingham Airport boss warns scrapping HS2 to Manchester is a mistake

By John Corser

The chief executive of Birmingham Airport says a shorter HS2 would be a mistake.

Nick Barton has written to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warning that scrapping the high speed railway line from Birmingham to Manchester would deter the type of investors that are crucial to the future success of the West Midlands region and the country.

He says that HS2 is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to bring rail connections between the UK's three main cities into the 21st Century.

"I fully appreciate the financial constraints under which you, and the country, are operating but I believe that opting for a shorter HS2 with Manchester and the North removed would be a mistake," he explains to Mr Sunak.

Mr Barton believes it would short change future generations.

The airport stands to benefit from HS2's southern leg to Birmingham.

Once complete it would make the airport the journey time equivalent of Zone Five of the London Tube.

Mr Barton says only a full HS2 can achieve maximum returns for Britain's economy including Levelling Up promises for the Midlands.

He adds that the Midlands' regional transport plans are predicated on the full delivery of HS2.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

