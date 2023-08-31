A49 near Shrewsbury set be closed over the weekend after sewer pipe burst

The flooded road after the pipe burst. Photo: Shropshire Council

Severn Trent Water says the surface of the A49 at Hadnall was damaged by a burst water main and repairs need to be carried out before the road is reopened.

Police are appealing for drivers to use either the A53 or the B5476 rather than single track roads in the area.

A spokesperson for Severn Trent Water said its teams worked overnight to fix a sewer pipe and they are "working hard" to put the road back to normal and safe again as quickly as possible.

Ben Hooley, site supervisor with Severn Trent, said: “ We’re sorry for the disruption caused by our teams repairing a burst sewer pipe on the A49.

"With the pipe now fixed, teams are working as quickly as possible to get everything else back to normal, and safe again.

"Due to damage to the carriageway as a result of the burst and to ensure the safety of our teams and other road users, a road closure and signed diversion route will be in place for the duration of the work.

"We completely understand how frustrating and inconvenient this might be for people and again, we’d like to apologise for the inconvenience.

"It is our absolute priority to have the road reinstated and everything back to normal as quickly as possible.”

PCSO David Andrew, of the Whitchurch Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "Please be aware that the A49 is closed within Hadnall village while Severn Trent make repairs.

"Vehicles are currently diverting on to the Astley Road and towards Plex Road (Albrighton), both of these roads are single track in part and unsuitable for the volume of traffic or the size of some of the vehicles.

"If you are planning on traveling south on the A49 towards Shrewsbury then please use either the A53 or the B5476 and hopefully this will keep everyone moving on the roads."

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council said: "Severn Trent Water have indicated a possible duration of five days to resolve.

"This is as a result of a visible foul sewer escape and through traffic will be diverted via the A53/A41 for the duration of the work.

"The planned overnight surfacing work on the A53 has been suspended while the A49 work is carried out.