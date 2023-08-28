Question reveals Welsh Government's spend on marketing 20mph speed limit roll-out

Commenting on the answer from the Deputy Minister, Welsh Conservative Shadow Transport Minister Natasha Asghar MS said: “The madcap blanket 20mph policy is unwanted, unmandated and irresponsible. The people of Wales do not want to see costly bills for the roll-out of this ludicrous policy.

“With awareness so low and £503,519.96 of the budget spent so far, it raises the serious question - what has the Labour Government been spending this allocated marketing budget on?

“This is clearly a very ill thought-out policy by Labour which will cost the Welsh economy £4.5 billion. The Labour Minister needs to urgently put a hold on the rollout of the default 20mph.”

The default 20mph speed limit will come into effect across Wales on September 17.

Wrexham County Borough Council is consulting on whether certain stretches of road should be slowed down, including Holyhead Road, Chirk, and sections of road in Dolywern in the Ceiriog Valley and going into the border village of Hamner.