Wellington campaigners stage protest over ticket office closures

Campaigners outside Wellington Station on Saturday

It comes as a consultation on proposals to close ticket offices across the country, including at Telford Central and Wellington Railway Station, closes on September 1.

It follows protests at Telford Central station earlier this summer over the plans by the government to close more than 1,000 ticket offices across the nation.

More than 460,000 people have so far responded to the government's consultation on the closures.

Fiona McCleary, a 24-year-old IT professional and PCS Trade union rep who helped organise the Wellington Station protest, said various groups including disabled people, women, the elderly and non-native speakers relied on ticket offices.

She said: "As a young disabled woman, I need train staff, they keep me safe when I am travelling, which I am often alone while doing.

"There have been lots of occasions while I was travelling alone that I got lost, or stranded, or my train has been cancelled, and using apps did not help me.

"The people who did help me were ticket office staff, able to expertly advise on the best routes, get me the cheapest tickets, and make sure that I am safe."

The protest coincided with a further strike by railway union the RMT on Saturday.

Fiona said: "As a trade unionist I support the RMT, and I advocate for the working class, and I feel a sense of obligation to put those beliefs into practice now.

"We are fighting to save 2300 jobs, and fighting for a service that the public desperately needs. Closing ticket offices puts 2,300 jobs at risk across the country, this is people's livelihoods."

The protest has been backed by councillors at Telford & Wrekin Council.

Newly elected Councillor Stephen Handley (Labour), said: "Every day something is closing or making the news and this now extends to the train ticket offices. To see these offices close and make way for machines or having to go online to book a train ticket will put people out of work.