Road closure to be put in place to repair bridge damaged in collision

Essential repair work to a bridge damaged in a collision will close a road to a rural community in south Shropshire for a week.

The bridge over Bitterley Brook will be closed for five days. Photo: Google
The bridge over Bitterley Brook will be closed for five days. Photo: Google

The proposed work to repair a bridge in Bitterley, near Ludlow, is set to take place between Monday, August 28 and Friday, September 1.

The work to the Rectory bridge will involve taking down and reconstructing the impact damage caused by a road traffic collision to the downstream parapet, and general vegetation clearance of the bridge.

Due to the nature of the work required, Shropshire Council has said the road closure will need to remain in place for 24 hours a day, with normal working hours between 8am and 4pm.

While the road is closed signed diversions will be in place, but access for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available throughout the proposed work.

A spokesperson from Shropshire Council said: "Inevitably there will be some disruption during this work, for which we apologise in advance. We will always endeavour to minimise any inconvenience to you."

The work will be carried out by the council’s term maintenance contractor Kier, with supervision being provided by WSP on behalf of Shropshire Council.

