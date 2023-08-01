M6 reopens after two cows fell off lorry into the road causing closure

One of the cows on the carriageway. Photo: @CMPG

Traffic signs along the M6 read "Animals in road - SLOW" as images showed the motorway completely empty in both directions.

Two cows were said to fallen out of the lorry they were being transported in, with one cow between junction 8 and 9, whilst the other cow between junctions 9 and 10.

Drivers were being warned to avoid the area as the incident was dealt with.

CMPG (Central Motorway Police Group) said on Twitter: "We have two injuried cows in the carriageway two miles apart that have fallen from a lorry.

"Both southbound and northbound closed whilst we try get the injured cows off the motorway safely. Last thing we want is for them to bolt into moving traffic"

The motorway reopened around midday, but drivers still face delays of up to 60 minutes in both directions.

Cows on the M6 near Stoke. Photo: National Highways

This comes following another incident over the weekend which saw the M6 come to a standstill between Junctions 15 and 16 due to another cow on the carriageway.

A spokesperson from National Highways said: "Two cows have escaped from a vehicle they were being transported in. One is currently between junction 8 and 9 and another between 9 and 10. Police are leading on the incident and will be able to give you more detail.

Big thank you to the lorry drivers who stopped to help contain the cows as well as @HighwaysWMIDS @Trafficwmp @firearmsWMP. Big thank you to Whitewell Logisitcs Ltd who was in the trapped traffic and offered to help move cows off the carriageway. 5419 pic.twitter.com/9Tm4gU7rXD — CMPG (@CMPG) August 1, 2023

"We are in the process of setting up diversions and I’ll update you once I have that detail.