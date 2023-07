When and where to catch a glimpse of historic steam locomotive on its way through Shropshire

A historic steam locomotive that used to be based in Shrewsbury is set to pass through the county this afternoon.

LMS Jubilee Class 45699 Galatea steam locomotive pulls the Cambrian Coast Express through Shifnal. Pic: Mike Hayward. The locomotive has since been repainted green. Jubilee No. 45699 Galatea, currently appearing as 45562 Alberta and 45627 Sierra Leone, is set to pass through Shrewsbury today.