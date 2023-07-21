Protests mount over proposals to close railway station ticket offices

A general view at Telford Central Station in Shropshire, as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union begin their nationwide strike in a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. Picture date: Tuesday June 21, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story INDUSTRY Rail. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire

A demonstration will be held at Telford Central Railway Station on Saturday while a petition at Wellington station already has hundreds of signatures.

Both are protesting against moves to shut ticket offices with travellers instead having to use machines on platforms or go online.

Train operators say only 12 per cent of tickets are still bought at offices on stations.

Fiona McCleary from Telford said the closure of the ticket office would make the station less safe, less secure and less accessible.

"Closing ticket offices will put 2,300 jobs at risk. We cannot allow people to lose their jobs for modernisation," she said.

"This could be catastrophic for disabled people, the elderly, people with learning difficulties, non-English speakers and anyone else who might rely on being able to speak to someone at the station to get around."

At Wellington station a petition is available for rail users to sign every morning from Monday to Saturday. Organisers say that it has attracted hundreds of signatures.

In an open letter to Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard, train user Jon Aston wrote: "The station ticket office is more than a hub for ticket transactions—it is a beacon of assistance and interaction, particularly for individuals unable to navigate complex ticketing systems or journey options independently.

"Its value is most evident for our elderly, disabled, and digitally-disadvantaged community members. The absence of this support system would leave them severely hampered, potentially leading to their increased social isolation.

"The ticket office also plays a significant, often overlooked, role in promoting local tourism. The office staff, familiar with our town's landscape and attractions, are uniquely positioned to provide directions, suggest local amenities, and highlight the town's attractions to out-of-town visitors. This personal touch is something that technology cannot replace, and its loss could result in fewer tourists exploring our town, negatively impacting our local economy.

"Furthermore, the presence of station staff is a vital deterrent to antisocial behaviour. An unstaffed station may, unfortunately, become a hotbed for misconduct and vandalism, compromising the safety of passengers and the broader community."