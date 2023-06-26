M6 collision leaves lane closed and long queues forming

M6 delays due to collision. Photo: National Highways

Lanes one, two, three were initially shut between junctions 10A and 10, with delays of over 30 minutes along with four miles of congestion.

Two lanes have since reopened as traffic officers are at the scene and a recovery is en-route.

The West Midlands Roads Twitter account has reported stranded lorry in the carriageway.

Only one lane remains closed on the #M6 southbound between J10A #M54 and J10 #Wolverhampton #Walsall following a collision.



Traffic officers are on scene, recovery is en route.



Delays remain at least 30 minutes above usual journey times with 4 miles of congestion. pic.twitter.com/THNbT2YN2j — National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) June 26, 2023