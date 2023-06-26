M6 collision leaves lane closed and long queues forming

One lane remains closed on the M6 Southbound following a collision that initially closed three out of the four lanes.

M6 delays due to collision. Photo: National Highways
Lanes one, two, three were initially shut between junctions 10A and 10, with delays of over 30 minutes along with four miles of congestion.

Two lanes have since reopened as traffic officers are at the scene and a recovery is en-route.

The West Midlands Roads Twitter account has reported stranded lorry in the carriageway.

AA Traffic News has been showing queues stretching back towards junction 11 of the M6 and junction 1 of the eastbound carriageway of the M54.

