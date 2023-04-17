Consultation on ambitious plan to boost walking and cycling in Shropshire

The consultation starts on Monday, April 17

Residents are now able to share their thoughts about an ambitious proposed network of new and upgraded walking and cycling routes across the county.

Shropshire Council's first draft of the Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP) sets out a 10-year plan to encourage more residents to choose active modes of travel wherever possible.

The LCWIP focuses on seven market towns, Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Bridgnorth, Market Drayton, Church Stretton, Ludlow and Whitchurch.

The consultation includes an online survey, seven 'roadshow' consultation events, three public presentations, Q&A meetings and information sessions for teachers and pupils at four schools.

Previously Councillor Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for climate change, environment and transport, said the aim was to deliver a "fantastic network" of cycling and walking routes across the county.

He added: “We really will need people to share their views and tell us what they think about our draft plan and there are lots of opportunities for people to get involved.

"Public feedback, particularly about the proposed routes and interventions for each area, will help ensure that our plans reflect what local communities want and need, so we really do need you to tell us what you think.

"All of the proposals will require funding to make them a reality, but LCWIPs are increasingly seen as a key requirement to access Department for Transport funding, so this new plan will strengthen our case for future Government funding for cycling and walking.”

Plans include the addition of shorter walking and cycle routes to connect residential areas to town centres, train stations and hospitals and longer cycle routes to connect market towns.