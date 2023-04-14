Road closures announced as work on M6 Junction 10 continues

Work is continuing on Junction 10 of the M6, with several closures planned. Photo: Google Street Map

National Highways has announced the closures, starting today, as it continues to work around the junction and connecting roads, including work on the A454 Wolverhampton Road westbound to allow Openreach to carry out essential works.

The Openreach works started on March 20 and are running until Friday, May 19, with full closure of the dedicated left turn from the A454 Wolverhampton Road westbound into Tempus Drive.

Diversions during this time will be diverted along the A454 Westbound around the Junction 10 roundabout and back onto the A454 Eastbound, with dedicated traffic lights for the turn onto Tempus Drive.

The other works will see night-time works on the mainline M6 southbound and northbound exit slip roads on Friday night and from Monday, April 17, to Wednesday, April 19.

The M6 slip roads will be closed between 9pm and 5am. The other roads will be closed between 10pm and 5am. Photo: National Highways

The M6 slip roads will be closed between 9pm and 5am. The other roads will be closed between 10pm and 5am. Photo: National Highways

Lane closures have been announced on the M6 southbound between junctions 11 and 10 from Monday, April 17, to Wednesday, April 19, and northbound between junctions 9 and 10 from from Monday, April 17, to Friday, April 21, all running from 9pm to 5pm.

There will also be closures on the eastbound and westbound sections of the A454 Black Country Route and the Wolverhampton Road West to Arnwood Close tonight and from Monday, April 17, to Wednesday, April 19, from 10pm to 5am.

Finally, the M6 junction 9 northbound entry slip road will be closed between Thursday, April 20, and Friday, April 21, from 9pm to 5am, with traffic diverted to join the M6 northbound at junction 7.

A spokesman for National Highways said: "We’re continuing our work around the M6 junction 10 roundabout and some of the connecting roads.

"This includes the full closure of the dedicated left turn from A454 Wolverhampton Road westbound into Tempus Drive to allow Openreach to carry out some essential work until Friday 19 May.

"We’re sorry for the disruption this work may cause to your journey and encourage drivers to plan ahead and allow extra time when travelling.

"We’ll aim to reopen the roads sooner if we complete our work earlier than expected.

"Please note that these closures are subject to change at short notice due to unforeseen circumstances or poor weather conditions."