Big changes on the way to some Arriva bus services in Shropshire - is yours on the list?

Arriva says it is withdrawing the service 17/17A from Shrewsbury to Sutton Farm and Wellington on April 17. The route currently includes a stop at the Princess Royal Hospital.

A company spokesman said: "This service will be withdrawn, and partially replaced by a new route 10 operating between Shrewsbury Town Centre, Shrewsbury College, Sutton Farm, Shrewsbury Business Park and Telford Town Centre.

"Unfortunately, we are no longer operating a direct service between Shrewsbury and Wellington, other than the college day only service on route X7.

"Customers who wish to travel between Shrewsbury and Wellington would need to travel into Telford Town Centre and change buses in the bus station."

Arriva is also cutting out some stops and tweaking routes on other services because of the lack of passengers.

The number X5 service will only serve Shrewsbury, Nesscliffe, Whittington and Oswestry and not go on to Telford.

A spokesman said: "This service will run between Shrewsbury and Oswestry only, with buses between Shrewsbury and Telford operated by new service 10/X10.

"Buses run up to every 60 minutes throughout the day on Mondays to Saturdays, and there are additional journeys between Shrewsbury Bus Station and Oswestry at peak times on Mondays to Fridays.

"The short journeys between Oswestry and Windsor Road will be withdrawn because of very few passengers are using these journeys."

But there is some good news. The company says it is making some minor adjustments to the number 11 route from Shrewsbury bus station to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Gains Park to get a more regular service.

The company spokesman said: "We’re making some minor adjustments to the timetable on Mondays to Saturdays to improve the punctuality, and to offer our customers a more regular service from Shrewsbury Town Centre to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in the morning peak.

"Buses will run up to every 20 minutes throughout the day on Mondays to Fridays, and up to every 30 minutes throughout the day on Saturdays."

In changes being made to the number 1 service from Shrewsbury to Monkmoor and Abbots Green they are introducing a "slightly revised" timetable on Mondays to Saturdays to "improve punctuality."

And they are axing three later buses because they are used by "very few passengers".

The spokesman said: "Buses on Mondays to Fridays will run up to every 20 minutes for most of the day until 1540, and then up to every 30 minutes until the last departure from Shrewsbury Bus Station at 1840. Buses on Saturdays will run up to every 30 minutes for most of the day.

"Unfortunately, the 1910, 1940 and 2010 departures on Mondays to Saturdays from Shrewsbury Bus Station will no longer run because there are very few passengers who use these journeys."

They will be moving the departure stand of the 3A service to Stand C with no changes to the timetable for the 3A serving Shrewsbury, Monkmoor, and Little Harlescott.

For the number 9 service from Bridgnorth to Wyken and Wolverhampton, they will start from the bus lay by outside Sainsbury’s before continuing their journey through Bridgnorth High Street to Wolverhampton. There will also be some minor adjustments to the timetable to "improve punctuality".

A new number 10 service will be launched to partly replace the number 17 and the X5 between Shrewsbury, Lawley and Telford.

The spokesman said; "This is a NEW service that partially replaces the current route 17 between Shrewsbury, Shrewsbury College and Sutton Farm, and the x5 between Shrewsbury, Lawley and Telford.

"Buses run up to every 60 minutes throughout the day on Mondays to Saturdays, and there will be additional journeys between Shrewsbury Bus Station and Shrewsbury College running on College Days."

Most journeys to and from Telford will serve Shrewsbury Business Park.

Route 10 will be operated by larger capacity buses and their size means that they will no longer able to serve any bus stops situated on Springfield Way and Pool Rise.

The nearest alternative bus stops are situated on Sutton Way and Wenlock Road. This service will depart from Stand L in Shrewsbury Bus Station.

The number 20 Shrewsbury to Radbrook Green will see some "minor adjustments to the timetable on Mondays to Saturdays to improve punctuality, but the company says the service will be like the one we provide today.

The number 23 Shrewsbury, Belvidere, Monkmoor will see some "minor adjustments to the timetable on Mondays to Saturdays to improve punctuality." But buses will continue to run up to every 30 minutes throughout the day on Mondays to Saturdays

The number 24 Shrewsbury, Sundorne, Harlescott will also continue to run up to every 30 minutes throughout the day on Mondays to Saturdays. But the company is making "some minor adjustments to the timetable on Mondays to Saturdays to improve punctuality."

The same applies for the number 25 Shrewsbury, Mount Pleasant, Harlescott and the number 26 Shrewsbury to Meole Village, and the 27 Shrewsbury to Bayston Hill.

The number 436 Shrewsbury, Much Wenlock, Bridgnorth service will finish their journey at the bus lay by outside Sainsbury’s in Bridgnorth High Town.

Customers already on the bus at this point can continue their journey through to Bridgnorth High Street. They can stay on the bus without the need to pay an additional fare.

There will also be some minor adjustments to the timetable to improve punctuality, with revised departure times from Shrewsbury Bus Station.

Service 449 serving Welshampton, Ellesmere and Oswestry will see the 0802 at Oswestry Bus Station, extended to serve North Shropshire College on College days only, arriving there at 0840. This will replace the journey that previously operated as service X5.

The 511/512 Shrewsbury, Wem, Whitchurch route via Yorton and Clive will see "some significant changes to the route and timetable to improve punctuality." Some off peak journeys will no longer serve Clive or Yorton.

A spokesman said: "Buses will continue to run up to every 60 minutes throughout the day on Mondays to Saturdays, but some off-peak journeys would no longer serve Clive or Yorton.

"Buses from Clive towards Whitchurch at 09:06, 11:06 and 13:06, and towards Shrewsbury at 12:03 and 14: 03 will no longer run on Mondays to Saturdays. There will still be 11 journeys in each direction from Clive at key times of the day.

"Buses that do not run through Yorton and Clive will be re-numbered service 512. These buses will run direct along Shawbury Road (B5063) instead between Preston Brockhurst and Wem.

"The timetable has also been simplified, with the same route operating around Wem on all journeys."

The X7 Shrewsbury, Wellington, Newport will be adjusted slightly to meet the requirements of students attending Shrewsbury College.

This service is still available to everyone.

The morning journey from Newport Interchange will leave at 0725, and from Wellington Bus Station at 0815 to ensure that students get to college on time. The afternoon journey will leave Shrewsbury Bus Station at 1625, from Stand S.

The X10 Shrewsbury, Lawley, Telford Direct will be operating direct between Shrewsbury and Telford. Whilst journeys are specifically timed to meet the requirements of students attending Shrewsbury College, this service is available to everyone.

The morning journey from Telford Bus Station will leave at 0755 to ensure that students get to college on time.